Boil advisory to be issued for Bossier Parish residents after water service shut off

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory will go into effect tomorrow due to water services being shut off for residents in parts of Bossier Parish.

According to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1., water service to a portion of Dogwood subdivision will be turned off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 while new water mains are being installed in Dogwood South.

Due to the loss of water pressure, water produced by the water system will be of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the District issued the boil advisory for the following areas:

Oak Thicket

Doe Ridge

Oakside

South Oakside

Hollowbluff

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice and brushing your teeth.

Water samples were collected and submitted to the Department of Health laboratory.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.