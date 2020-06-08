Boil order issued for East Texas water customers

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil order is now in effect for water customers in East Texas.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply announced Monday that certain residents have been placed under a boil order as they near the end of a construction project for the water system.

Several boil orders will be issued in the future due to loss of water pressure because crews are tying the new water lines with the existing water lines.

This boil order impacts customers on County Roads 4673 and 4675.

You should bring your water to a vigorous boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Officials said lab results are expected by Wednesday, June 10.

