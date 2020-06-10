Boil order no longer in effect for East Texas water customers

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Water customers in East Texas are no longer required to boil their water.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Wednesday that the boil order that was issued earlier this week has been lifted for residents on County Roads 4673 and 4675.

The water system, which took the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure and disinfectant levels, provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with normal test results that show the water no longer requires boiling.

