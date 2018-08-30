Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bossier City Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bossier City community placed under boil advisory [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER CITY - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City.

The advisory is for residents along and adjacent to Shed Road between Benton Road and James Street. The attached map more clearly defines the area.

Complications related to the roadway construction on Shed Road created a water main break and required a valve down to complete the work. Repairs began at approximately 4:00 pm this afternoon and are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm this evening.

This advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption.

Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.