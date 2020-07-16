Boil water notice in effect for East Texas residents

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil water notice has been issued for residents in certain parts of East Texas.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Thursday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required some of its customers to be placed under a boil water notice due to the loss of water when a construction crew was conducting repairs.

The notice impacts residents at the following locations:

Intersection of County Rd. 4681 going north of FM 1841 to County Road 4682

County Rd. 4682

FM 1841 between the intersections of County Rd. 4681 and County Rd. 4682

You should bring your water to a vigorous boil and then boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Officials will notify you when it is no longer necessary to boil your water.

