Boil water notice in effect for Marshall residents following water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil water notice is now in effect following a water main break in Marshall.

According to the City of Marshall Public Works Department, a boil water notice was issued Wednesday after a water main break near Grove St. Crews were able to repair the water main but due to low Pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall to notify all customers in the following areas to boil their water:

400 and 500 blocks of South Grove St.

400 block of West Burleson St.

Your water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

City officials will notify customers when the water is safe to drink.