Boil water notice issued in SW Arkansas due to possible water contamination

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil water notice is in effect in parts of southwest Arkansas due to possible water contamination.

On Wednesday the Texarkana Water Utilities issued a precautionary boil water notice for those who live in Mandeville because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure during the repair of a six-inch water main at the intersection of Mandeville Rd. and MC 371.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.