Bond proposal community meeting in South Highlands

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders held another community meeting concerning the upcoming 186-million dollar bond proposal.

The meeting was held at Southfield Elementary School in the South Highlands neighborhood on Monday night. About 40 people were in the auditorium.

Mayor Adrian Perkins did a presentation highlighting the main parts of the bond proposal and did a Q&A with those in the audience.

A few citizens came up to the microphone to ask questions.

“Is there anything that would be happening at Betty Virginia Park?” asked one citizen.

“If the bond does not pass can you still move forward with the substations because I think that’s a good idea?” asked another citizen.

“Think about beauty and the aesthetics of your projects because you do make an impact on the future,” suggested by another citizen.

Mayor Perkins also emphasized how it’s a bond renewal and does not raise existing taxes and if it’s not passed the state does not legally allow for another bond renewal until the 2030’s.

“I think just as much as it’s about those very tangible, concrete things. I think it will also be a bit of a referendum on the psyche of our city. We know that we need these things. I have not heard anyone say oh we don’t need that. When we go to the polls and say whether yes or no to support these projects. I think it’s whether we have hope this city can do better,” Perkins said.

During his presentation of the bond proposal, Perkins discussed how it includes demolishing the current police headquarters to build a new one and bring police substations into the city. Along with upgrading the decades-old fire trucks, repairs to streets and drainage, and the Convention Center.

The mayor said people can read in detail about the bond proposal on the city’s website if they’ve missed the meetings.