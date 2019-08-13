Bond proposal goes down with cuts made to smart-city upgrades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Shreveport City Council discusses the 220-million dollar bond proposal at Monday’s meeting, when a drastic change was made.

The bond proposal was dropped down to 185-million during the meeting.

The council made some amendments to cut some items out and focus on what they consider are the most critical needs. Including relocating the Shreveport Police Department because the current headquarters building is old, lacks proper air conditioning and even has mold inside. The other priorities include upgrades to the Shreveport Fire Department along with streets and drainage projects throughout the city.

Several citizens spoke about how they want to see more details before council passes it.

“We need to know the fullness of what you all are asking us the citizens to support in every aspect of the bond,” said one citizen.

“My question to the council on these line items, are these current costs and have they been verified,” said another citizen.

Councilman Willie Bradford said in order for the bond proposal to make to voters, it will include funding details.

“To go on the ballot is has to be detailed it has to be specific with the costs estimate and the project so just be patient. Tomorrow before we vote on it, it will be totality as it relates to the project,” Bradford said.

The council cut 35-million, by cutting out the smart-city technology upgrades and several special projects that were for streets and drainage. Councilman Bradford said by lowering it, it will better appeal to his fellow council members who some are still hesitant to pass it. Along with the voters who will make the ultimate decision if it makes it to the November ballot.

The council will make their vote on the bond proposal tomorrow and it’s possible more could be cut out of it.