Booker T. Washington High School moves to remote learning due to high absentee rate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Booker T. Washington High School will shift to remote learning this week due to a high absentee rate among students and staff.

On Tuesday Caddo Parish Schools released the following statement:

Booker T. Washington High School will move to an all-virtual instructional model during the week of Jan. 19. Students will return to campus Jan. 25. The decision comes as the school reports a high number of absentee rates between students and staff. There also continues to be a shortage of substitute teachers to cover classes.

While students are learning from home, the school will be sanitized. Caddo continues to practice health and safety guidelines including the use of facemasks, frequent cleaning of surfaces, and hand washing. Individuals are also encouraged to stay home if feeling ill.

Grab and go meals will be available Tuesday only as a curbside service where a week’s worth of meals will be distributed. All remaining district campuses will continue with their current instructional models and operations.