CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Shreveport’s Booker T. Washington High School, where a traumatic moment in Black history played out 58 years ago, got a history lesson that hit close to home Monday morning.

It started at the Little Union Baptist Church on September 22, 1963, where a peaceful memorial service turned into a beating by Shreveport police. Police Chief George D’Artois led his officers on horseback into the church with cattle prods, brutally assaulting Reverend Harry Blake.

The next day, students of Booker T. Washington held a march down Milam Street to protest the assault, only to be assaulted themselves by officers with batons who chased them back to their campus, where some were beaten and arrested.

“Because of the sacrifices that so many made. I hope it inspires them to be better and do better,” said Monica Blake-Mickle, daughter of the late Dr. Harry Blake.

Video of that bloody day was archived by the Shreveport Police Department.

To conclude Black History Month, the Caddo Parish school district held a viewing at Booker T. Washington to show current students what happened.

“I was very shocked because it had to come to that. The world has evolved but I feel like it was a very horrendous time for people like us,” said Booker T. Washington junior J’mia Armstrong.

The viewing was attended by city leaders.

“That they understand they are standing in the hallways of giants,” said Shreveport city councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.

The city’s current Police Chief Wayne Smith was also there.

“As long as I’m the man in the charge, that or anything similar ain’t going to happen again,” Smith said.

Calvin Austin led the Booker T. Washington march and was arrested for it. Police claimed he was inciting a riot. Now, history knows better.

“I hope it leaves them with the impression that it won’t ever happen. That they maintain a steady effort of getting their education, going off to college if they can, and come back to this city to make it a better place.”