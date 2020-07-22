Boom or Bust Byway offers family-friendly fun across northwest LA

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking for family-friendly adventures that offer social-distancing then you should check out the Boom or Bust Byway in northwest Louisiana.

The Boom or Bust Byway is filled with fun activities that begin 15 minutes north of downtown Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, the Byway is a 136-mile stretch across north Louisiana, traveling through Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne Parishes.

Here are three ways that you can take full advantage of everything that the Boom or Bust Byway has to offer:

Download the New Boom or Bust Byway Brochure

The new 2020 Boom or Bust Byway Brochure is jam-packed with things to see, eat and do in the rural towns of Caddo and Bossier Parish. You can make this road trip your own by using the 8-page brochure as your guide to find historic museums, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, recreational parks, outdoor excursions, and more. Click here to view the digital version of the Boom or Bust Byway brochure. Printed copies of the brochure can be picked up at the Downtown Shreveport Visitor Center located at 629 Spring Street in Shreveport. To request a printed copy to be shipped to your door, click here.

Download the Boom or Bust Byway App

Launched in 2019, the Boom or Bust Byway App leads users on a GPS-navigated adventure through all four parishes with turn-by-turn instructions. This tour includes 20 popular points of interest with an automated voice that shares cultural, historical, and educational information about each stop as you approach them in your car. Road trippers are rewarded with digital postcards as they travel farther down the path, unlocking new postcards as you explore. Download the Boom or Bust Byway app today from Google Play or the Apple Store.

Download the New Boom or Bust Byway Itinerary

The new Boom or Bust Byway road trip itinerary highlights more than 20 attractions in Caddo and Bossier Parish, allowing road trippers to explore local businesses in Shreveport-Bossier’s backyard. Points of interest include Holly Hill Farm Equestrian Center in Benton, Big Mama’s Antiques and Restorations in Hosston, Morell Dairy Farm in Blanchard, Caddo Lake in Oil City, and more. Click here to download the Boom or Bust Byway itinerary.

For more information about the Boom or Bust Byway, visit www.BoomOrBustByway.com or follow their Facebook and Instagram accounts for the latest updates. To plan a getaway in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org.

