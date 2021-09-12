Booster shots offered at 2nd Pleasant Hill Baptist Church community vaccination clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church partnered with LSU Health Shreveport to hold its 2nd community vaccination clinic on Sunday.

This time, the community clinic offered booster shots for the immuno-compromised, along with 1st and 2nd doses. Attendees ranged from as young as 12 and as old as 70.

But the vaccine that mainly was administered were booster shots.

“[It] gives you a little bit more protection from COVID-19 vaccine, especially since we are seeing this other variant that’s a lot more contagious,” says Dr. Tawana Harris-Glover, a member of Pleasant Hill Nurse Guild.

The booster shot comes from Pfizer, but Glover said those who are immuno-compromised and had already taken J&J could still take the Pfizer booster shot.

Jacqueline Comeaux, who came to take the booster shot on Sunday, says it’s mainly to protect those around her.

“Because of my health reasons, but not only my health reasons but I have an elderly mother and I work in the school system,” says Comeaux, adding that the vaccine is safe to take.

“I advised everyone to take the vaccine, not only protecting yourself, but you’re protecting your loved ones and just the community in general,” she said.

Pleasant Hill administered about 47 vaccines, surpassing their goal of 40.