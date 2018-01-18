Bossier 911 dispatchers take the lead in winter weather help on the roads

DOTD loaded up the salt trucks and Bossier Sheriffs deputies were on stand by for the overflow of calls coming into Bossier dispatch about winter road conditions.

Amy Pope, of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch, said “That’s to be expected, you know, when you a situation we’re just not used to dealing with on our area.”

21 calls came into Bossier dispatch on Tuesday.

Pope said “Fortunately, praise God, only one with injury. Most of them were minor.”

Even though parts of the city and parish were shut down, Pope said, they are always open.

Pope said “We don’t take snow days, we don’t take holidays, we’re here 24/7.”