Bossier authorities search for missing 15-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help in the search for a missing 15-year-old from Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Trinicia Dudley, woh left her home without the permission of her guardian, was last seen shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 11 on Lynchburg Circle.

Trinica is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 170 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

The teen was wearing a pink t-shirt, gray tights, black Nike slides, and a silver necklace with a blue letter T pendant when she left. She also has a nose piercing.

BCPD has collected information that Trinicia was recently speaking to a person who goes by the name of Junior.

Anyone who may have information on where Trinicia could be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

