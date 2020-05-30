Bossier beauty and barber school re-opens following COVID-19 closure

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier beauty and barber school, closed since March due to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order in response to COVID-19, is re-pending Monday.

The VH Barbering and Styling Academy didn’t reopen when the state entered into Phase 1 of reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, will formally re-open June 1.

“ It wasn’t a rule to it. It wasn’t anything that we have been familiar with in the past, so it has truly been a learning process for us and the students,” said Vanette Harris, owner of VH Barbering and Styling Academy Academy.

The doors to her school have been closed since March when it moved to online classes.

“So we do zoom classes, as well as, different types of programs for the students to keep them actively engaged in doing the same hours as if they were physically in the building,” Harris said.

Now she’s in the process of creating a hybrid classroom for students when they return June 1st in order to follow the occupancy guidelines set by Edwards.

“So the students will be rotating in and out, we have rearranged the school so the students can really have more than six feet apart from each other,” Harris said.

The school has more than 40 students who get hands-on training with real clients. Since the school has closed, client partnerships with the ARC Caddo Bossier, Volunteers of America, along with area nursing homes have come to an end due to COVID-19.

“We won’t be seeing those clients, which is unfortunate for us and for them. Because it is an outing for them and it’s a feel good situation for us to give them a haircut, whatever service they need and you see their smile on their faces,” she said.

The school now has purchased new personal protection equipment (PPE) for the staff and students.

And clients coming in for services must make appointments and wear masks when they come into the building, where they get their temperatures checked.

“We are trying to do everything as far as preventative measures that we can do to accommodate ourselves, the students, and the public to try to be as safe as possible in the situation.”

When entering into the school, all clients, students and staff are required to wash their hands before and after each service.

People wishing to enroll in the school or make an appointment can click here.

