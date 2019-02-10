Bossier blood drive honors late Deputy Scott Pine

Saturday, a blood drive was held in memory of an Airline High School graduate who moved to Florida, became an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy, and lost his life in the line of duty.

Scott Pine, who grew up in Bossier City, was shot and killed in 2014 when he was confronting someone for breaking into cars.

Pine, who graduated from Airline in 1997, was on the wrestling team all four years he was there and was involved in numerous clubs and student organizations, endearing him to other students as well as his teachers.

This year marked the fourth year Pine’s family has held a blood drive held in his memory at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Substation, and the support and response is always gratifying for family members.

“Scott gave blood often,” said Pine’s sister, Angela Mills. “This being our fourth year, we average about 50 pints units of blood donated every year. We’ve given more than Scott could have ever given in life. It’s just neat to see how the legacy does carry on.”

People who were unable to donate blood in Pine’s honor Satruday, will still have the opportunity to do so all week by dropping by Life-Share Blood Center. 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City.