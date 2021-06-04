Bossier, Caddo Parish principals named finalists for ‘Principal of the Year’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Principals from Bossier and Caddo Parishes have been selected as finalists for “Principal of the Year.”

On Friday the Louisiana Department of Education announced the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists which included Bossier High School Principal David Thrash and Queensborough Elementary School Principal Marco French.

These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.

Thrash and French along with the other Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and Semifinalists will be honored during the 15th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala which will be held virtually on Friday, July 16.

For more information on the Teacher and Principal of the Year program, please contact ExcellentEducators@la.gov.