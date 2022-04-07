BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Barksdale Air Force Base and other organizations to host a job fair Tuesday afternoon.

The job fair hosted at the Bossier Civic Center on April 12 is considered the premier job fair for veterans, active-duty military, guard and reserve, and military spouses. The goal of the fair is to positively impact employment opportunities for transitioning service members, their families, and unemployed veterans in the ArkLaTex region, according to the chamber of commerce.

The public can attend the job fair from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of companies attending can be found on the Bossier Chamber’s website here.