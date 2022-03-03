BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some parents and students are upset about a religious tract handed out at Elm Grove Middle School last week that they say targets those in the LGBTQ community.

“GOD declares marriage as between 1 man and 1 woman,” the flyer reads. “No matter what SOCIETY or the SUPREME COURT says,” reads the flyer, which also says, “What many in this perverted world call love is actually sexual lust,”

“These were circulated for four days, and there is another one that is a Mardi Gras theme and my son thought he was being invited to the party when he saw this one,” Sonja Raber said.

“I do have three children and two of them identify, and you know, I hate to say it but I feel like this is a form of bullying.”

The flyers came from Gospel Lighthouse Church, which is just across the street from the Bossier Parish middle school.

“We made the pamphlets,” said pastor Kenny Fox. “It’s actually called a gospel tract, and we pass them out to the community, to whoever would take one. And were not exactly sure who passed out what, but the one that is in question did come from our church.”

“We definitely regret that he feels like that,” Fox said. “We didn’t mean to hurt in any way or seem hateful in any way,” Fox said. “We were just merely expressing what the Bible says and honestly the greatest thing that could happen is that God’s truth is known.”

A spokesperson for Bossier schools says the gospel tracts are allowed under the section of the school board policy regarding religious expression in speech, literature distribution, and clothing.