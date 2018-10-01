Bossier City addresses concerns over Sligo Water System

Bossier City is once again saying that its water system is safe and complies with and meets all state and federal regulations.

A city spokesperson says they have taken precautionary measures to ensure that the recent presence of Naegleria fowleri found in the Sligo Water System does not affect Bossier City water customers.

Although Chlorine levels have been within range, as a precautionary measure, water lines in a portion of the system in the southern part of Bossier City have been flushed.

The Department of Health and Hospitals will be testing samples from the Bossier City Water System. The outcome of those tests will be made available.

Bossier City regularly samples and tests water from approximately 80 sites across the city. The outcome of those tests consistently meet all state and federal water consumption regulations.