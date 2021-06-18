Bossier City Animal Control celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Animal Control opened its newly renovated facility to the public Friday morning.

The project broke ground early last year—something the city says was long overdue.

“A million and a half dollars that were added to the existing building that was here and added on to the square footage for the adoption center and do the complete remodel of the facility, very nice, very clean, and first class facility for bossier city,” said Pam Glorioso, who currently serves as the city of Bossier city’s chief administrative officer.

Bossier city animal control employees and volunteers even had to navigate pandemic restrictions, while working in a construction zone. Glorioso said if it wasn’t for the pandemic, the completion of the project would have been last year fall.

The building now has more space and separate adoption center and animal control offices. They added three adoption rooms also known as quiet rooms.

“It’s a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the kennel,” said Dale Keeler, superintendent of Bossier city public works, adding the quiet rooms will be a bit more quieter and “a more relax setting with the animal to be able to see if it’s good fit for you and your family.”

Anyone who is looking to adopt an animal, can do so Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.