Bossier City Animal Control makes room for displaced Hurricane Ida pets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Animal Control cleared its shelter early Friday afternoon to make room for Hurricane Ida pets that have been rescued from the storm.

The North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), a no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, came all the way from Port Washington, New York to pick up more than 50 adoptable dogs from the shelter in their 40-foot van.

They will transfer them up to New York for a better chance at finding forever homes.

“They’ll meet with our medical team; they’ll meet with our groomers; our behaviorist, they will have a spa day. They’ll rest up and they’ll get ready to be on the adoption floor,” said Ted Moriates, the rescue team leader of North Shore Animal League America.

Paws for Life Shreveport-Bossier President Tonya Parker, who has partnered with NSALA for this project, says it breaks her heart that Hurricane Ida survivors didn’t have anywhere to go with their pets.

“We’ve already gotten calls from people to coming through here saying i have a place for my family, but they will not take my dog. Hotels are charging people 30 dollars a day. They can’t afford that to keep their animals. Animals are hurt,” she said.

Moriates says NSALA lent a helping hand so Hurricane Ida survivors “can have their animals in a shelter, safe, warm, dry and taking care of, while they get back on their feet.”

“It just gives them one less thing to worry about,” he said.

Parker, a retired nursing professor, says she is just trying to save the animals.

“If they surrender them, in which most of them do, then we would get them to no-kill shelters where people want them,” she said.

It will take about three days for these dogs and puppies to arrive at their destinations, according to Moriates.

“These animals are getting a second chance and they’re ready to become a part of somebody’s family,” he said.

In the past year, NSALA and Paws for Life Shreveport-Bossier transported about 1,300 animals to New York.

Parker says she is not only helping pets, but also Hurricane Ida survivors themselves. She says food, diapers, undergarments, and gas money are all needed. If you would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at Bossier City Animal Control at 3217 Old Shed Road or reach out to the Paws for Life Facebook page.