Bossier City Animal Control plans major makeover

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local animal shelter is getting a major makeover.

Bossier City Animal Control plans to break ground on a renovation project next month. The facility houses dozens of dogs and cats on a daily basis and officials say they hope the improvements lead to more adoptions.

“People are gonna come in and say, ‘Wow, this is a really nice place,'” said Dale Keeler, Bossier City Animal Control superintendent.

After about a year of planning, the $1.5 million expansion/renovation is scheduled to break ground February 17.

“You come here and we got razor wire up, and you got the cages that kind of look old and outdated,” said Keeler. “So, it’s really going to liven the place up.”

Plans include separating the animal control side of the facility from the adoption side.

“We don’t want people crying and mad in the same place that people are trying to be happy,” said Keeler.

The lobby area will also be expanded, in addition to providing more kennel space for small dogs and puppies.

“Because a lot of people come in and that’s basically what they’re looking for,” said Keeler. “So, to kind of segregate those from the bigger dogs.”

On average, Keeler said close to 100 dogs are at the facility on a daily basis. They also adopt out cats.

Keeler said they’re relying on rescue groups and families to foster and adopt the animals, especially during the growing pains of the construction process.

“You can’t build a place big enough,” said Keeler. “That’s why it’s so important that you get your dogs spayed and neutered, so we don’t have this problem.”

Once ground is broken on February 17, city leaders expect construction to take about seven months to complete.

