Bossier City ball fields to reopen for practice

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced Tuesday that ball fields will reopen for practice Wednesday, May 27.

According to Bossier City officials, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.

STAY HOME if You:



✓ Are exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus – mild to severe respiratory illness

with fever, cough and difficulty breathing, or other symptoms identified by the CDC.

✓Have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

✓ Are vulnerable to the illness and/or suffer from preexisting conditions including, but

not limited to, high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, asthma, obesity,

or have a compromised immune system due to chemotherapy.

– Practice may resume on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

– Competition Games can begin on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Facility Guidelines

Mitigation Measures

• All facility entrances are open with designated entrance and exit lanes. Always enter on right and exit on the right

• Revised practice schedule to limit to one team per field and use baseball, softball, and soccer fields to spread teams out and promote social distancing.

• Staggered practice start times to limit crowds at entrances and in parking lots.

• Buffer times between practices to limit interaction while entering/exiting.

• Restroom and concession lines marked to facilitate appropriate social distancing.

• All bleachers are closed. Parents and other spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, wait in their vehicles, or drop off and pick up.

• Designated spectator area can be used with proper social distancing.

• All dugouts are closed. Players will place their equipment along the fence inside the field, at least 6′ apart.

• The playground area is closed.

• Water fountains are closed.

• Tables and benches in the baseball quad area are open, will be sanitized regularly, and should be used

only by members of one household at any given time.

• No water will be provided in dugouts. Players are encouraged to bring a personal water bottle.

• Employees who interact with the public will wear face coverings.

Parents, Guardians and Spectators

• Please practice social distancing! All players, coaches, spectators, and employees should stay 6′ apart at all times and avoid physical contact including handshakes, fist bumps, and high fives.

• Encouraging attendance of only one guardian per player.

• Siblings and other children who are not participating should only attend if absolutely necessary and

must remain with supervisor during practice.

• All bleachers are closed. Parents and other spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, wait in their vehicles, or drop off and pick up.

• Plan to arrive as close to your practice time as possible and leave as soon as your practice ends.

• No loitering allowed!

Coaches and Players

• Coaches are responsible for promoting social distancing between players and coaches during practice.

• Coaches should not physically contact players.

• Dugouts are closed. Players should place their bags along the fence at least 6′ apart.

• Stretching and throwing to warm-up should be done while socially distanced at least 6′ apart.

• Practice should be designed to promote social distancing

o Groups spaced accordingly during drill work

o Players spaced accordingly during batting practice

• Maximum capacity of 2 players and 1 coach per batting cage if used for additional practice.

• In tee-ball and coach-pitch leagues, guardians are allowed on the field to help distance and correctly position their child.

• Coaches should end practice promptly at the designated time and leave the facility with the team. No loitering after practice.

• No scrimmages allowed during practice time without prior approval from league.

• Bring your own water and avoid sharing equipment including water bottles, helmets, and gloves.

With all of us working together, we will be able to enjoy the ballpark again safely and responsibly!

