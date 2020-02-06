Bossier City boil advisory issued due to emergency water main repair

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for a small area of Bossier City.

Residents and businesses along Barksdale Highway between Beverly Street and Mason Drive will have low water pressure beginning this afternoon until approximately 10:00 p.m.

According to a statement released this afternoon, the Utility Department is performing an emergency 12″ water main repair near the intersection of Beverly Street and Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

The City of Bossier City says to boil all water used for consumption for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is canceled.

