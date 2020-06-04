Bossier City bowling alley prepares for reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Louisiana businesses gear up to re-welcome customers in phase two, one local bowling alley is ready to let the good times roll.

Melanie Coleman has been bowling since she was six.

“My dad went bowling one day and said, ‘this is fun, I think I’ll build one,” she said.

That was in 1960. She’s now carrying on her father’s legacy as owner of Holiday Lanes.

This year, 2020, is the first the fun center has been closed for more than a day at a time.

The 38 lanes at the facility have sat dark and empty for nearly three months.

“People are usually in here smiling and having fun and high-fiving and that hasn’t been happening,” Coleman said. “But, it will again. It just looks sad without all of that energy in here.”

The staff is preparing for players to return at 50 percent capacity by installing sneeze guards at each counter and disinfecting all 500 bowling balls.

“We have a little finger hole mop, and so they get alcohol in them and kind of swabbed out,” she explained.

The balls will be cleaned after every game.

And, as for the shoes, they will get an extra dose of sanitizing spray.

“It’s really down to every person,” Coleman said. “Not just what we do and not just what one customer or guest does, but what everybody does as a community.”

They plan to skip lanes between groups and some arcade games will be left out-of-service to keep some social distance.

“The community wants us open. We want to open. We want to stay open, we’ve been open 60 years,” she said. “And not ready to quit now.”

The staff is doing whatever they can to help get some good clean family fun rolling again.

“If I roll the ball down the lane and all the pins fall down, I feel like I’m six years old again,” Coleman said. “Now, you can’t hardly buy that.”

Holiday Lanes will reopen Friday morning at 11 a.m. All employees are required to wear masks and gloves and guests are encouraged to wear masks, as well.

