Shopping local on Cyber Monday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The countdown to Christmas is on and that means the holiday shopping season is officially here.

If you missed out on the doorbuster deals during Black Friday – or aren’t one for fighting the crowds – Cyber Monday offers ways to grab great gifts and support local businesses.

The Davis family has been in business for more than a century.

“When our great-grandfather started the business, they were still having cattle drives in front of the store,” said Lee Davis, president of Davis’ Clothing & Outdoor.

Davis is part of the fourth generation outfitting men at the store. A store that’s seen its share of changes through the years.

“We’re talking about the advent of the telephone and communication in general,” said Davis. “No one could have even thought about the internet 117 years ago and what that does.”

Davis’ Clothing & Outdoor was on the forefront of the digital age as one of the first locally-owned small businesses to take their products to the World-Wide Web.

“Most of those international customers are in Canada and Australia, although we do ship to Western Europe, as well,” said Davis.

Online sales boosting business subatantially.

“Normally during the year we may ship between 50 and 100 orders per day,” said Davis.

But, on Cyber Monday?

“We may ship two or 300 orders today,” Davis said.

About a hundred orders were packed and ready for shipment by noon.

“We try to take care of our e-commerce customers just like we take care of our brick and mortar customers,” said Davis. “We want to offer top-level customer service to everybody.”

That personal touch is something that sets small businesses apart. The Bossier Chamber of Commerce offers resources to help local businesses adapt to today’s mobile society.

“In this age of online buying, internet buying, it’s critical that we all meet the needs of what’s happening,” said Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson. “And sometimes that means we have to change and do things a little bit differently.”

Experts predict the convenience of buying online has retailers set to cash in on record-setting sales on Cyber Monday.

“When the market is way up like it is right now, at an all-time high, people tend to feel more prosperous and so they tend to spend more money,” said Tommy Williams, financial advisor.

Williams said spending with credit and supporting the local economy isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Especially when you can find a deal you’re comfortable with.

“I think the question that people will ask themselves is should they buy now or should they wait to see if they can get a better deal?” said Williams. “And there’s no way to know that.”

One thing the Davis family knows, they’re helping spread Christmas cheer one order at a time.

“We’re very grateful that God blessed our business through e-commerce,” said Davis. “And we’re just grateful that many people have found our website.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.