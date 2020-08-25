Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Bossier City changes trash collection route dates due to Hurricane Laura

Local

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Bossier City is changing Thursday and Friday’s trash collection routes due to the forecasted weather conditions caused by Hurricane Laura.

City officials say residential trash collection routes will be changed as followed:

  • Thursday’s routes (August 27) will run on Friday, August 28.
  • Friday’s routes (August 28) will run on Saturday, August 29.

