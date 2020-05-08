Bossier City church creates drive-thru food pantry

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last seven years, the Freedom Church Food Pantry has been located inside of the church. Because of COVID-19, they have made things easier for people practicing social distancing by creating a drive-thru for those who are in need of food from their pantry.

“We just couldn’t close and not, just, give it out because these folks need this food,” said Freedom Church Food Pantry Director Carolyn Green.

The doors of the Bossier City church have been closed since the statewide stay-at-home order was issued in March.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we knew we’re going to be essential in this capacity. And, so we just needed to figure out the best way that we could get the food to our community,” said Pastor Tim Dye.

The church is providing four weeks’ worth of food to each family once a month, including meat and non-perishables. Those receiving food stamps and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are automatically eligible.

All of the food is coming from the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.

“Right now, we give a bag that has some type of beans, rice, peanut butter, staples like that, spaghetti, and then we’ll give out a bag with just canned goods. We have our regulars that come and then we have a lot of new people that have come, who have been out of work and, you know, just need the food,” said Green.

They are not turning anyone away from the drive-thru food pantry.

“It’s families, it’s people that are out there, so if we can connect in some tangible way, in this case, food, they will know they are loved and that the underserved are thought of and we have won,” said Pastor Tim.

“I will never let anyone go hungry, especially children, not when we have food to give out,” said Green.

They’ve been serving hundreds of people every week since the beginning of this pandemic.

The drive-thru pantry is open to those in need from 9 a.m. until noon every Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.