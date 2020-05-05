Bossier City churches help feed a need in the community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some area churches are thinking beyond their four walls and putting their community outreach in overdrive.

“We just want to be a help, be a blessing to somebody,” said Pastor Donzell Hughes, Minister’s Fellowship of Bossier City.

Hughes began a mealtime ministry in DeSoto Parish last month after churches closed due to COVID-19. Now he’s helping serve those in Bossier.

“I reached out to some pastor friends and a couple of other people and we’re making it happen,” said Hughes.

The carside service is sharing more than a meal with those who drive through.

“We know that a lot of individuals have been laid off and are facing some financial issues,” said Pastor Lee A. Jeter Sr., Good Hope Baptist Church. “So, anything that we can do to encourage them, to lift them up and give them hope.”

All the food is donated and delivered by volunteers. The meals feeding both the body and soul of those who drive through the line.

“It’s a blessing that this place over here is giving away free food and helping everybody that needs helping,” said Anthony Wesley.

“We need to give more than just always receiving,” said Linda Perry. “We need to give back to help each other. This is what God is wanting us to do. Start helping more.”

The grab-and-go dinners helping the community get through the challenging times together.

“In this uncertain season, there’s one thing we can be certain of, that the Lord will provide,” said Jeter.

Free hot to-go meals will be distributed while supplies last from 6 to 7 p.m. each Monday in May at Embrace Me Ministries, 1823 Northgate Rd., Bossier City.

