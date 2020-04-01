Bossier City clinic offers drive-thru doctor visits

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the threat of catching the coronavirus at the top of many of our minds, some doctors are keeping you out of the exam chair and in the driver’s seat for your next appointment.

Louisiana Family Medicine is staying busy seeing patients both inside and now outside the clinic.

“Patients are loving this,” said Jean-Claude Dolese, clinic supervisor. “They’re scared to get out anyway, and so we’ve been able to provide them a way of still seeking care and making sure things are not going south in their health.”

In addition to offering separate waiting rooms for walk-in patients who are showing symptoms, versus those there for regular check-ups, the clinic is taking things a step further. They’re bringing the doctors out to the patients.

“They can have a full evaluation from a physician in this line and be treated in this line,” said Dr. Dirk Rainwater.

Doctors said offering curbside convenience is important with the state under a stay-at-home order.

“A lot of fear right now, a lot of people are afraid to kind of get close to anybody, so this is a way for them to not even have to leave their car,” said Rainwater.

Patients like LaTanya McClinton are using the service. McClinton didn’t want to risk her light fever and headache being something more.

“If you feel sick, just come out here,” said McClinton. “It’s fast, you don’t have to wait that long, and they’re gonna give you great service.”

Staff keeps patients rolling from check-in to blood work and evaluations all from the comfort of your car. They’re equipped to collect samples to test for flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses, if necessary, and say results are provided in as little as 24 hours.

In most cases, patients spend less time behind the wheel driving down the line than they would in an exam room.

“Twenty minutes through the line and you’re done,” said Rainwater.

A short time to peace of mind.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” said Dolese. “If they have issues and they’re not getting better, not resolving, dont fear coming to the doctor and getting those things investigated and looked at. That’s what we’re here for.”

The clinic plans to continue offering the drive-thru service as long as the stay-at-home order is in place, and as long as there’s a need.

You do not need to be a current patient to take advantage of the service.

They’re open seven days a week and they said they accept all insurance providers.

