Bossier City Council approves money for revitalization

The Bossier City council passed an ordinance to use $250,000 from the 2016 sales tax bond to restore city streets in downtown Bossier as a part of the Re-Envisioning Project.

The council also passed an ordinance to continue accepting bids on the reconstruction of Wemple drive, three construction companies put in bids of more than $1.5 million, hoping to become the main construction company to do the job.

With CenturyLink Center in need of repairs, the council passed an ordinance to borrow 10 million dollars for the next 20 years, but only 7.5 to 8 million dollars will be used.

That money will be paid back using the three dollar fee.

Stacie Fernandez, director of finance city of Bossier City says,”and we will receive that money it’s probably going to be three months from now and the first thing we are going to do is replace seating.”

The bond will be approved in the last week of August.