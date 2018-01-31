Bossier City council approves raise for employees

All Bossier City employees will soon see more money in their pay checks.

Tuesday city council approved a raise for all employees, including police officers and firefighters. The ordinance passed today with a vote of six to zero.

In March employees will start receiving an additional $200 per month. This is the first time all city employees, across the board received a raise since 2008.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone says, “They answer the call every time the call goes off and they do an awesome job and to reward them somehow with a pay raise is the best thing that can happen.”

When the city’s retirement system is paid off employees will receive an additional $200. That could start as early as July.

