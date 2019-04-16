Bossier City council approves sale of land for new central library

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City will be getting a new central library soon.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the sale of 3 acres of land across the street from the current library on Beckett St. to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

“The exciting part is a new library for the city, but also hopefully within the old existing building you will see the parish bring down some offices maybe from the Benton courthouse into city central for the consumers to use,” said Chief Administrator Officer Pam Glorioso.

City council also approved spending $6 million from the 2018 Louisiana Community Development Authority bond for improvements at city recreation areas along with an ordinance to appropriate $148,374 from the hotel-motel tax fund to be used for the operational needs for the Centurylink Center.

There is no time frame yet for when ground will be broken on the new library.