Bossier city council closer to easing traffic on Airline

Bossier City is moving forward with a project to help ease traffic on Airline Dr.

At Tuesday’s council meeting a resolution was approved to acquire property for a passageway between Walmart and Kroger.

The construction project will allow shoppers to drive between the two businesses without having to get back out on Airline.

Traci Landry say, “It is a public safety issue with people coming out onto Airline and crossing over the lanes of traffic to get into those parking lots. We feel like that’s going to alleviate a lot of traffic issues in that area between those two lots.”

This vote authorizes the city’s legal personnel to move forward with the process.

Now the city will need to get permission from the businesses to complete the project.