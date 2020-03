The cities of Shreveport and Bossier City team up to help bring the Miss USA pageant to the area.

Tuesday city council members in Bossier discussed appropriating $50,000 from the hotel-motel taxes fund to support the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

A vote won’t take place until next week. If the pageants don’t come to north Louisiana that money would remain in the fund.

An official announcement regarding the pageants coming to Shreveport has yet to be made.