Bossier City council discussed big things today including buying an armored vehicle

The Bossier city, city council just voted on the funds for a new armored ambulance and the city budget. City council unanimously passed the operation city budget for 2018.

The council passed an ordinance to appropriate more than 300-thousand dollars from the ems capital and contingency fund to purchase a bullet proof armored ambulance, that they had on the back burner for while, because of the Las Vegas shooting they brought it to the fore front.

Council also heard the first reading on drinking alcohol in public places, preferably in downtown Bossier. City councilman are not agreeing with the ordinance as is, but the businesses in that area are on board.

Benjamen Hart, part owner of the Flying Heart Brewing says,”part of having an entertainment district in this day and age is evolving, and having some type of alcohol, and having these people go up and down the street with that will enhance our business, it’ll enhance the area and it will make the whole festival plaza worth wile.”

If the ordinance is passed it will go into effect in 2018. Councilmen did vote to pass the ordinance to the second hearing.