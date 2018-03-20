Bossier city council passed first reading on giving money to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants

Local News

The Bossier, city council moves forward with discussing giving 50-thousand dollars to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant.

Council members passed the first reading of an ordinance to appropriate $50,000 to these pageants.

The money will be used to pay a one-time fee of $300,000, which they will split with the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish and the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau.

It’s coming from the Hotel-Motel Tax fund. Bossier City is giving $50,000 as well as the Bossier Police Jury for the parish. 

Pam Glorioso, CAO for Bossier City says,”Bossier and Shreveport stand a great opportunity for these two showings to be seen to the world, so it’s an opportunity for us to put our best foot forward and showcase our community.” 

The $50,000 will have a second vote on April 3.

Council members also voted to add, $5,000 from the Hotel-Motel Tax Fund  for lighting and security upgrades to the Century-Link Center.

