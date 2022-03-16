BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City City Council voted against allowing residents to have chickens in their backyards Tuesday.

The council rejected a proposed revision of a Bossier City ordinance that prohibits poultry to be raised in the city limits for commercial purposes or otherwise.

The revised ordinance would have allowed residents to have female poultry (hens) for personal consumption or any other personal use. Under the proposed revised ordinance, residents would not have been allowed to have male poultry (roosters) whatsoever.

The rules in section 14-33 read as follows:

Only six hens shall be allowed per acre.

All hens must be kept in a fenced and covered enclosure, coop, at all times not smaller than 48 inches in height, not smaller than 60 inches in length and not smaller than 60 inches in depth. There shall be no more than six hens housed in each above described enclosure.

All female poultry must have their wings clipped to prevent said hens from flying.

All habitat of all hens shall be kept in an odor free, clean and orderly condition. All habitat of hens shall be kept free of rodents.

The revised section also would have banned the sale or donations of any and all animal parts and the sale of any eggs produced to any third person.

During the city council meeting, many residents voiced their opinion about having chickens in their neighborhood. Some residents were for it and some were against it.

“Now, we all know we live in uncertain times. There was an egg shortage at the beginning of the pandemic. We have, meat prices are going up,” Kelly Venable, a resident of Bossier City since 1963 said. “And, all I’m asking is that you give us the opportunity to raise our own cruelty-free protein in our own backyard. We can raise tomatoes. No reason why we can’t raise eggs.”

Andy Lewis, another resident of Bossier City says he’s against having backyard chickens.

“My daughter lives in New Orleans, and the neighbors behind her, they had a yard full of chickens. They’ve had a lot of allergy problems and stuff like that.”

The final vote was unanimous, with seven against and zero in favor.