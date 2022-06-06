BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council will hold a public hearing on June 13 to present plans and get input from residents about the future of council districts.

Bossier City Council President Don Williams sent a public notice regarding upcoming meetings to determine changes that will be made to Bossier City Council as required by the United States Census results. The redistricting plan will affect District 5 and District 7.

The scheduled public hearings are as follows:

Monday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Bossier City Council Chambers

Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. – Bossier City Council Chambers

Maps of proposed changes to district lines will be on display for the public in the Municipal Complex Lobby beginning Wednesday, June 8 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

The city clerk’s office will receive written comments until 12 p.m. on June 15.