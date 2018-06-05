Bossier City Council to consider construction projects, new hires

The Bossier City council members have a long agenda for their meeting Tuesday night.

City leaders will be discussing a number of topics including a measure to keep the streets safe.

More law enforcement officers could be hitting the street of Bossier. Two additional Bossier City Police are scheduled to be hired.

The department also hopes to hire one information technology specialist.

Also on the agenda includes adopting an ordinance to set aside funds to purchase and make repairs to the city’s emergency pump at a cost of $25,000. The money would come from the Sewer Capital and Contingency Fund.

Council members will also discuss an ordinance to appropriate $25,000 from the hotel-motel tax fund to be used to replace and repair damaged signage associated with the Louisiana Boardwalk parking

Garage.

The meeting starts at 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana