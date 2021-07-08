Bossier City Council unanimously approves appointment of Jacobs for City Attorney

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After putting off a vote during a regular session meeting earlier this week, the Bossier City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Judge Charles Jacobs for City Attorney.

The vote came early Thursday afternoon during a special meeting called after the council president and other members of the council raised concerns about advice Jacobs gave to Chandler late last week involving the removal of Police Chief Shane McWilliams and his temporary replacement. Council President Don Williams said they wanted to make sure no civil service rules had been violated in the process.

McWilliams is said to be appealing his removal, which happened Friday, one day after Chandler was sworn into office by Jacobs. On Tuesday, McWilliams was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation. According to a statement released by the city, the investigation involves the alleged violation of Bossier City Police Department policy.

Mayor Tommy Chandler said after Thursday’s vote that he told McWilliams three months ago of his plans to remove him as chief because he wanted to move in a different direction of the leadership of the police department.

Jacobs, a Bossier Parish District Court judge who will step down from the bench to take the City Attorney job, was one of two key appointments delayed by the council during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council also voted Thursday to approve the re-hiring of Assistant City Attorney appointee Richard Ray.

A vote on Chandler’s appointee for CAO, Shane Cheatham, was also delayed Tuesday over concerns about his qualifications.

“Shane is still my man,” Chandler said Thursday, reaffirming his confidence in Cheatham’s ability to do the job. As CAO, Cheatham would serve as executive and administrative assistant to the Mayor, the job held by Pam Glorioso since July 2017.

Williams says a vote on Cheatham’s appointment is expected in two weeks.