Bossier city council votes to help in flu epidemic

Bossier City leaders don’t want to take any chances when it comes to this year’s flu epidemic.

Council members are taking action at today’s meeting city council unanimously introduced an ordinance to use $60,000 from the emergency services capital fund.

The money will be used to purchase 5 more Aeroclave machines.

The machine helps fight the spread of the flu on school campuses and other facilities.

Council members also agreed to spend $250,000 annually for 12 years to complete an interchange into Barkesdale Air Force Base.

All together they’re spending three million dollars on the interchange for Barksdale.