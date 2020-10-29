Bossier City dedicates water tower to nation’s military and first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker and members of the Bossier City council dedicated the city’s northeast water tower to the men and women of our nation’s military and first responders Thursday morning.

According to city officials, the patriotic design painted on the tower was created by architect Mike McSwain and approved by the Mayor and Council in early 2020.

The dedication ceremony was fittingly held at the Bossier City Fire Training Center.

The tower was among the finalists in a nationwide contest and was in the running for 2020 Tank of the Year. It won the People’s Choice Award, but a marine-themed water tower Destin, Florida ultimately won the top prize.

