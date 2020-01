SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to storm damage, AT&T phone customers are currently unable to directly call emergency dispatch offices.

Bossier City, PIO, Tracy Laundry says those with AT&T phone services will need to dial 911 to reach emergency dispatch services. Customers at this time are unable to directly call the fire or police dispatch office.

