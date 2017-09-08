A city employee is behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars in proceeds from fees collected for events at the Bossier Civic Center.
On Thursday detectives arrested 47-year-old Shelli Sikes Briggs, of Bossier City, on charges of theft and malfeasance in office following her termination from the city.
Briggs was employed as the Bossier Civic Center’s booking manager and was responsible for collecting rental fees.
An investigation found Briggs had taken approximately $35,000 over the past 5 to 6 years and altered financial records in an attempt to hide the thefts.
That investigation began after an audit last month uncovered discrepancies in Civic Center financial records.
The investigation remains ongoing as the total amount of money may increase.
Briggs was booked into the Bossier City Jail and was later transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.
Bossier City employee arrested for theft of funds
A city employee is behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars in proceeds from fees collected for events at the Bossier Civic Center.