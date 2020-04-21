Bossier City farmers market will launch first-ever drive-thru market Saturday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Farmers Market is set to return Saturday with their first-ever drive-thru setup, their way of allowing the popular weekly event to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Farmers’ markets are considered essential businesses as they provide nutrient-dense foods directly from local farms.

As always, the Bossier City Farmers’ Market vendors offer everything from fruits, vegetables, honey, hot meals, pickles, jams, soaps, fresh meats, homemade goods, and more. But instead of strolling among the stalls, visitors will be rolling through in their vehicles, allowing everyone to practice social distancing guidelines.

According to Chris Graham with the farmer’s market, traffic will flow through two drive-thru lanes, allowing customers to shop from the seat of their car. Each lane follows a loop that passes every vendor, and customers are allowed to drive through these lanes an unlimited amount of times.

The Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday, beginning April 25 through Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot.

For more information, visit the Bossier City Farmers’ Market Facebook page, or visit their website at www.bossiercityfarmersmarket.com.

