Bossier City files suit against civil service board over hearing involving ouster of former police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A civil service board hearing set for Wednesday morning centering on issues surrounding the ouster of Police Chief Shane McWilliams was pre-empted by a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the City of Bossier City.

McWilliams has been on administrative leave since early July for allegedly refusing reassignment to reception desk duty by newly installed Mayor Tommy Chandler. Less than a week later, Chandler’s office said McWilliams was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation involving potential policy violations.

Wednesday’s Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board hearing was intended to determine whether the city violated civil service rules regarding that reassignment, but a judge granted the city’s request for an injunction and prevented the board from holding the hearing.

The city’s lawsuit, which says McWilliams was placed on leave pending “civil and criminal investigations of misconduct,” claims the Civil Service Board was in violation of its own rules requiring ample notification in advance of public hearings. The city also claims the board held a meeting in a “secret executive session” without notifying the city’s attorney before setting the date for Wednesday’s hearing.

The injunction is in place at least until a hearing can be held on January 11 to determine whether it will remain in place.