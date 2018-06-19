Bossier City fire department gaining more firefighters in 2019

The Bossier City fire department will gain ten extra firemen in 2019. The city council adopted a resolution authorizing the hire at today’s meeting.

Right now, the fire department is staffed at 191 people, they need 196 to be fully staffed. Hiring ten extra people will also provide the department enough manpower to add a fifth ambulance to their fleet, resulting in faster response time.

Brad Zagone Bossier City Fire Chief says,”in the first quarter we ran out, we had all our ambulances tied up 123 times, so far in the first quarter of this year, so one will get available and come back and catch the next call but this allows us the ability to have an ambulance to respond in quicker time.”

The hiring process will begin around September.